Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 548,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 18,415 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 295,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

