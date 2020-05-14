Contrasting BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & CEVA (OTCMKTS:CEVA)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get BE Semiconductor Industrs alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industrs and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 1 0 0 2.00 CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67

BE Semiconductor Industrs currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.47%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 7.57 $91.08 million N/A N/A CEVA $87.15 million 7.78 $30,000.00 $0.14 220.07

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 23.40% 30.35% 12.57% CEVA 0.03% 1.23% 1.05%

Summary

CEVA beats BE Semiconductor Industrs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.