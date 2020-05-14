CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) has set its Q1 2020

Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTK opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $447.78 million, a PE ratio of -699.00 and a beta of 0.20. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

CTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

