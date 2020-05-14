Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,960 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

