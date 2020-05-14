Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $24.38. Corteva shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 88,991 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTVA. CSFB cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Corteva by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.