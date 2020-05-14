CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.82. CorVel has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $270,894.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,870.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,956 shares of company stock worth $777,371. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.