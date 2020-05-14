Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.53, approximately 7,203,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,992,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

