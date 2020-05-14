Creative Planning Acquires 102,751 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USAC. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $8.77 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $953.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. USA Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

