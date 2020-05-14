Creative Planning Acquires 55,115 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.19% of Tronox worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,251,000 after purchasing an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. Tronox Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

