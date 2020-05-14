Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.24% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of PTLA opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

