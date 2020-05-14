Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

VTWO stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $136.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09.

