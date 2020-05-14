Creative Planning Buys 203 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,469 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

