Creative Planning Buys 21,753 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.