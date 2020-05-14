Creative Planning Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

