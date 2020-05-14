Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

