Creative Planning Decreases Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Creative Planning lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLT opened at $215.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

