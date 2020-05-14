Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.05 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.