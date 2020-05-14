Creative Planning Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,392,000 after buying an additional 693,092 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Trex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,187,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 42.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the period.

Get Trex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.