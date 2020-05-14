Creative Planning Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

