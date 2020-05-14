Creative Planning Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $211.25 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $222.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

