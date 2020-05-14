Creative Planning Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42.

