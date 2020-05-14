Creative Planning Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

FAST stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.