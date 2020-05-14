Creative Planning Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

CTL opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.