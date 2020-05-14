Creative Planning Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,141 shares of company stock worth $106,363,919. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

