Creative Planning Has $1.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8,025.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

PSCT stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

