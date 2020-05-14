Creative Planning Has $1.27 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3,966.7% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

