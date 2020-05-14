Creative Planning Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 284,192 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

