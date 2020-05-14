Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.29% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 712,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRBP shares. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

CRBP stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

