Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $114.41 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $138.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

