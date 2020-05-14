Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,517,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,999,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,493,000 after buying an additional 694,337 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,518,000.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

