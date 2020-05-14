Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWF. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,545,000.

Shares of ACWF opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

