Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,136,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,273,000 after purchasing an additional 328,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,495,000 after acquiring an additional 164,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,888,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,001,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $193.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

