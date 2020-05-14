Creative Planning Purchases 2,936 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

