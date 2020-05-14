Creative Planning Raises Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 44,644 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Nasdaq stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

