Creative Planning Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.