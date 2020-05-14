Creative Planning Reduces Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 588,030 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,687,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.70%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,400. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

