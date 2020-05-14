Creative Planning Reduces Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.