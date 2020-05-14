Creative Planning Reduces Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.59.

NYSE ANET opened at $213.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.21. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,194 shares of company stock worth $13,406,223 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

