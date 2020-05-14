Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

IWV opened at $165.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.59.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

