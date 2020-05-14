Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.