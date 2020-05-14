Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

