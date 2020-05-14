Creative Planning Sells 10,101 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.56% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

