Creative Planning Sells 1,261 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Total were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.