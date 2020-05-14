Creative Planning Sells 145,364 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,364 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of United States Steel worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 22.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 59.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.51.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

