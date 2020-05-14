Creative Planning Sells 16,112 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.