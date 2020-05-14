Creative Planning Sells 1,798 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 414,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 126.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 80.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 521,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

