Creative Planning Sells 250 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $157,232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 294,957 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

