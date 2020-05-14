Creative Planning Sells 3,784 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

