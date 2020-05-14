Creative Planning Sells 5,316 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,638,000 after acquiring an additional 77,505 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Repligen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 965,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $128.18 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $132.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 284.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,661.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

