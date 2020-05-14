Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 52 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 51.50.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

